Binance Market Update (2022-06-23)
Binance
2022-06-23 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, up by 1.82% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,752 and $20,873 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,562, up by 1.65%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LIT, BEL, and RNDR, up by 31%, 30%, and 27%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Hublot Starts Accepting Bitcoin And Other Crypto Payments
- Crypto Lender Nexo Hires Citigroup to Advise It on Acquisitions
- First Mover Asia: DeFi’s Resilience During the Market Slowdown; Bitcoin Slumps Near $20K
- Ledger Launches NFT Marketplace and Services Platform for EnterprisesCrypto hardware and security firm Ledger is launching an NFT marketplace and Web3 services platform for enterprises, the company announced Wednesday at the Ledger Op3n conference at NFT.NYC. Ledger is also rolling out a suite of other products focused on Web3 education and security.
- Consulting Giant KPMG Makes Its First Foray Into MetaverseKPMG, one of the top four consulting firms, is stepping into the metaverse by opening its first collaboration hub between its U.S. and Canadian units.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9715 (+1.79%)
- ETH: $1097.59 (+1.45%)
- BNB: $222.9 (+4.40%)
- ADA: $0.4704 (+1.03%)
- XRP: $0.3274 (+1.43%)
- SOL: $36.24 (+5.35%)
- DOGE: $0.064 (+3.41%)
- DOT: $7.54 (+0.80%)
- TRX: $0.06377 (-0.95%)
- SHIB: $0.00001028 (+9.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
