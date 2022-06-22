Billionaire Investor Mark Mobius Predicts Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Yet To Bottom

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Billionaire Investor Mark Mobius Predicts Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Yet To Bottom

Bhushan Akolkar - Coingape
2022-06-23 03:58
With its latest price crash, Bitcoin (BTC) has turned the attention of global investors to itself. Some of the big investors could be waiting on the sidelines with cash to invest in BTC as it hits a new bottom.
But the reality is no one knows when the exact bottom will come. Billionaire investor Mark Mobius has made a prediction and thinks that Bitcoin’s bottom has still yet to come. During his latest interview with Bloomberg, Mobius said:
Bitcoin investors “are still talking about buying on dips that means there is a feeling of hope. That also means that we have not reached the bottom of a bear market.”
Bitcoin has been often correlated to the U.S. stock indices, especially the Nasdaq 100. However, Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have been correcting faster than the U.S. equities since the start of May. Interestingly, Mobius stated that Bitcoin would be the leading indicator of when the stock-market bottom and asks equity traders to turn their attention to cryptocurrencies. He added:
“Cryptocurrencies are a measure of investor sentiment. Bitcoin goes down, the next day the Dow Jones goes down. That’s the pattern you get. That shows that Bitcoin is a leading indicator.”
He further added that only when retail and institutional players “throw in the towel” and stop putting more cash because of losses is when the market hit rock bottom.

Bitcoin Miner Capitulation on the Rise

Bitcoin miners have been one of the biggest sellers during this market crash. As the BTC price corrected under $20,000, miners sold more BTC from their holdings in order to cover operational costs.
Some mining pool participants from Poolin just sent 5k $BTC (~$110M) to Binance.
This might indicate some miners' revenue can't meet the break-even point, so they have to cash out to cover expenses/loans.
Live Chart 👇https://t.co/lqim8dpbXi pic.twitter.com/VWLUMWxUBK
— Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) June 22, 2022
However, CryptoQuant CEO Ki-Young Ju also adds that several indicators have been showing signs of a bottom. He says that opening a huge short position on Bitcoin at this stage isn’t advisable. However, this could also be a period of long consolidation for Bitcoin.
Most #Bitcoin cyclic indicators are saying the bottom.
Not sure how long it would take for consolidation in this range tho. Opening a big short position here sounds not a good idea unless you think that $BTC is going to zero.
Live Dashboard 👇https://t.co/HyTvRA6QrW pic.twitter.com/HYbjliokIq
— Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) June 23, 2022
  • About author
  • Disclaimer
Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills. The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.
This article first appeared on Coingape.com
View full text