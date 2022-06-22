Crypto Firm FalconX Valued at $8 Billion Following New Fundraiser

The US-based cryptocurrency platform FalconX closed a $150 million fundraiser led by the investment giants – GIC and B Capital, and its valuation surged to $8 billion.

In a recent interview for Reuters, FalconX’s Founder and CEO – Raghu Yarlagadda- said his company’s valuation was less than $4 billion 10 months ago. The numerous funding rounds, including the latest for $150 million, though, had a positive impact, and now the trading venue’s total valuation has grown to $8 billion.

Yarlagadda asserted that the fresh capital will be distributed into new acquisitions, data analytics, and technology. The firm also intends to expand its services to clients from the credit and prime brokerage and trading sectors.

Apart from GIC and B Capital, which led the financing, other prominent investors included Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management, Adams Street Partners, and Wellington Management.

FalconX plans to expand its team with more people. Specifically, it is willing to add 55 additional employees, which would be a 30% increase in the total workforce.

“Over the next 12 to 18 months, we do expect a very volatile market. And given that volatility, we see very strong opportunities for acquisition,” the CEO explained.