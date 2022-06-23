Exchange
India Clarifies Rules for Controversial Tax Provision Ahead of Start Date

Amitoj Singh-Coindesk
2022-06-23 01:29
India's Finance Ministry has issued "guidelines for removal of difficulties" to clarify the reporting mechanism for the contentious and soon-to-be-implemented 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) provision.
Coindesk had earlier reported how India would be giving clarity on the TDS provision.
The 1% TDS liability – which will take effect on July 1 – is the most controversial provision of India’s recently introduced crypto tax law, with the industry even exploring a legal challenge. Another provision, which enforces a 30% capital gains tax on all transactions, took effect on April 1.
TDS is a liability enforced against the exchanges that deposit tax on behalf of sellers on their platform. It will be calculated at 1% of the transaction value. The seller would be able to set off this 1% TDS from their total tax liability of 30%.
The government notification clarified the timeline within which parties have to report a virtual digital asset transaction to the tax authority. The government said it must be notified of a transaction within 30 days from the end of the month in which the transaction is made and any sum deducted has to be paid to the government within the same time frame.
The format to report the transaction was also specified by the government. A new form will be introduced entitled 26QE, which will play the dual role of a statement and a receipt.
The new rules also say that the person responsible for paying the tax deduction should give a TDS certificate to the payee within 15 days from the due date for reporting it to the government.
The tax would have to be paid beforehand in cases where the payment for the transfer of a digital asset is in kind.
The parties will also have to maintain details like date of transfer of virtual digital assets (VDAs), value of consideration and mode of consideration.
The latest clarification is said to be a precursor to the Indian finance ministry issuing an FAQ on taxation of cryptocurrency in order to provide more clarity.
The government has exempted transactions up to Rs 50,000 ($640) in a year from the rule of 1% TDS for certain categories of taxpayers.
View full text