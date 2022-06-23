US Fed Evaluating SEC’s Position on Digital Assets Custody, Powell Says

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Fed Evaluating SEC’s Position on Digital Assets Custody, Powell Says

Jesse Hamilton-Coindesk
2022-06-23 01:37
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that a recent, much-debated move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has thrown a potential wrench into common practice for how his agency and other banking regulators view digital assets held by lenders. Powell's remarks came in testimony on monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee.
In an accounting directive to public companies – the innocuous-sounding Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 121 – the SEC had advised firms holding customers’ digital assets that they’d need to consider those assets as being on the companies’ own balance sheets. This move spurred Coinbase (COIN) to declare in a public filing that customers’ assets may be caught up with the company’s in a hypothetical bankruptcy. That admission caused some fear among customers, though the company argued it wasn’t a signal about the company’s health.
"Custody assets are off balance sheet, have always been,” Powell told the Senate Banking Committee. “The SEC made a different decision as it relates to digital assets for reasons it explained, and now we have to consider those.”
As it relates to the banks the Fed oversees in the U.S., Powell said the SEC’s interpretation is “certainly something we're focusing on very closely right now,” adding that his agency is working with other banking regulators to figure out how it might change the way they assess lenders that keep cryptocurrencies.
Since the filing from Coinbase, the Biden administration began pushing behind the scenes to insist that future legislation require legal walls to protect customers’ digital assets. And another incident – the drama at Celsius Network, the crypto lending platform that halted customer withdrawals last week – threw a spotlight on the problem of shielding customers’ money.
Republican lawmakers in the U.S. have argued that the securities regulator overstepped with its staff bulletin, which they say amounts to new, back-door regulation.
View full text