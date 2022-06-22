Binance Market Update (2022-06-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, down by -4.59% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,913 and $21,531 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,090, down by -5.96%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT , PUNDIX , and PERP , up by 21%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: