copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-22)
Binance
2022-06-22 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, down by -4.59% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,913 and $21,531 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,090, down by -5.96%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT, PUNDIX, and PERP, up by 21%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ledger Launches NFT Marketplace and Services Platform for EnterprisesCrypto hardware and security firm Ledger is launching an NFT marketplace and Web3 services platform for enterprises, the company announced Wednesday at the Ledger Op3n conference at NFT.NYC. Ledger is also rolling out a suite of other products focused on Web3 education and security.
- Consulting Giant KPMG Makes Its First Foray Into MetaverseKPMG, one of the top four consulting firms, is stepping into the metaverse by opening its first collaboration hub between its U.S. and Canadian units.
- Tether to Issue Sterling-Pegged Stablecoin, GBPT
- BAYC Partners With Rolling Stone Again to Launch Limited Edition NFTs
- Meta Unveils Metaverse Monetizing Tools for Facebook and Instagram Creators
- Tech Giants Create Metaverse Standards Forum for Software and Terminology Standards
- Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Resistance at 200-Week Moving Average
- Cardano Dev Team Set To Launch First Light Wallet
- DeFi Moves Into Real Estate With Tower Fund and Teller Protocol Partnership
- Market Wrap: Crypto Rally Continues, Smaller Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin in June
- Polygon Claims They Have Achieved Carbon Neutrality
- Binance.US Targeting $50M Follow-On Raise at $4.5B Valuation
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Steady Over 20K; USDC's ‘Flippening’ of USDT and the Continued Stablecoin Bear Market
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.948 (-6.62%)
- ETH: $1074.53 (-7.92%)
- BNB: $215.2 (-4.44%)
- ADA: $0.4675 (-6.57%)
- XRP: $0.3219 (-3.19%)
- SOL: $34.82 (-8.05%)
- DOGE: $0.06263 (-7.19%)
- DOT: $7.5 (-7.18%)
- TRX: $0.06337 (-4.17%)
- SHIB: $0.00000991 (-4.71%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LIT/BUSD (+21%)
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+18%)
- PERP/BUSD (+17%)
View full text