Doodles NFT Project Taps Pharrell Williams as Chief Brand Officer

Popular non-fungible token (NFT) project Doodles is making moves, hiring star music producer Pharrell Williams as its chief brand officer.

The project’s new CEO, Julian Holgien, who was brought in from Billboard in May, made the announcement at a private Doodle holder event during NFT.NYC, flashing a video of Williams speaking on the big screen of a packed Palladium Theater.

“I’m a big fan of the brand,” Williams said in the video. “We’re going to build from the core community outward and bring Doodles to new heights, new levels.”

Williams will also produce an NFT-inspired album titled “Doodles Records: Volume 1,” which will be launched in partnership with Columbia Records.

Doodles 2: More Doodles

The pastel-colored hype train continued throughout the night, with Holgien later announcing the project had raised a funding round led by Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm, along with “Doodles 2,” a more accessible version of the collection that will be built on a non-Ethereum chain.

The event was the second in-person NFT rally for Doodles, with the first coming last March at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, where the project set up a warehouse installation and merch store.

The series of announcements could be indicative of how blue chip projects approach the NFT bear market, relying on new revenue streams and high-profile figureheads to bolster the vibes.

CryptoPunks, another popular NFT project, made a notable hire of its own this week, poaching Noah Davis from auction house Christie’s to be the collection’s brand lead.

The floor price for a Doodle has risen slightly on the news, with the cheapest editions now going for 14.5 ETH (roughly $17,000).

