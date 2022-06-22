EBay Acquires NFT Marketplace KnownOrigin for Undisclosed Amount

E-commerce giant eBay (EBAY) has continued its push into digital collectibles by acquiring U.K.-based NFT marketplace KnownOrigin, according to a press release on Wednesday. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

KnownOrigin was founded in 2018 and has facilitated $7.8 million in trade volume since launch, based on figures presented by DappRadar.

"With this acquisition, we will remain a leading site as our community is increasingly adding digital collectibles," said Jamie Iannone, CEO of eBay, in a statement.

Last month, eBay released its debut collection of NFTs in partnership with Tezos- and Polygon-based NFT platform OneOf. It began selling NFTs in in 2021.

In February, KnownOrigin raised £3.5 million ($4.3 million) in a Series A round that was co-led by crypto venture capital firms GBV and Sanctor Capital.