The Secret Network opens up voting for Terra Builders Fund Proposal

The Secret Network urged its community to vote on its Terra Builders Fund Proposal. The team said the proposal builds up a dedicated fund for projects who were building on Terra pre-collapse (pre or post-product). The goal of the proposal is to assist affected projects interested in making a move to Secret, the team added.

Secret Network is an interoperable blockchain infrastructure that aims to enable computational privacy for general-purpose smart contracts. SCRT is trading at $0.899 at press time, down by more than 5.57% in the last 24 hours.