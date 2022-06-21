Maple Finance Says Lenders May Have to Wait for Borrower Repayments

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Maple Finance Says Lenders May Have to Wait for Borrower Repayments

Rahul Nambiampurath - Be[In]Crypto
2022-06-22 12:00
Lending platform Maple Finance has become the latest firm to face liquidity problems.
The platform posted an update on its website in a post titled “Managing liquidity for lenders and borrowers,” saying: “There may be instances where there is insufficient cash in pools.”
Liquidity issues began this week, though Maple Finance says that as loans mature over the weeks to come, an increase in the available capital in the pools due to borrower repayments will allow lenders to go through with withdrawals.
It also stated said lenders’ ability to earn interest and Maple token (MPL) rewards will not be affected.
Once all withdrawal requests are processed, pool delegates will begin to issue loans again. Orthogonal Trading, a cryptocurrency hedge fund, has acknowledged that there is a $10 million loan to Babel Finance from the Orthogonal USD Coin pool on Maple.
Orthogonal acknowledges there is a $10M loan to Babel from the Orthogonal USDC pool on Maple. Orthogonal has been in daily contact with Babel management since Babel halted withdrawals and is focused on protecting the interests of lenders.
— Maple (@maplefinance) June 21, 2022
Babel has halted withdrawals and released a debt repayment arrangement.
The crypto world has come under severe pressure with the recent market crash. Many platforms are facing liquidity pressures, pushing many to the brink of survival. Even mining companies are struggling, with Canadian firm Bitfarms selling 3000 BTC to improve liquidity.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Bancor has also suspended impermanent loss protection, citing hostile market conditions. This was one of the platform’s key features.
MakerDAO has paused DAI deposits, citing the same reason. And Three Arrows Capital is rumored to be facing insolvency.
It will take time and restrategizing for companies to recompose themselves and manage the market downturn without further damage.
Such developments are part of the crypto market, though the great growth experienced in the past few years has certainly magnified the setbacks.
The post Maple Finance Says Lenders May Have to Wait for Borrower Repayments appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text