Harmony Protocol introduces the Harmony Game Shard

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has launched the Harmony Game Shard. The team said they are dedicating a shard to blockchain games, powered by their upcoming cross-shard messaging protocol. The vision is to make Harmony the home for Web3 games, the team added.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by 6.35% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02641.