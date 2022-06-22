The Sandbox announces a partnership with Bayz

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has partnered with gaming platform Bayz. The partnership will see Bayz help The Sandbox grow its market in Brazil. The Sandbox will bring IPs and brands in entertainment from Brazil to the metaverse, including music, fashion, lifestyle, culture, architecture, sports, celebrities, TV, and media, the team added.

The Sandbox

is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences.

SAND

is down by more than 2.68% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.8927 per token.