The Pancakeswap team announced on Tuesday that the 3D Brave Tigers NFT collection is live on the Pancakeswap NFT market. 3D Brave Tigers include 10,000 unique NFTs and each tiger has its own story.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by more than 2% today and is currently trading at $3.023.