Joepegs uses Chainlink VRF on Avalanche

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that NFT marketplace Joepegs is using its Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Avalanche blockchain. Chainlink’s VRF helps enable fair random batch reveals, helping the NFT marketplace prove that NFT reveals on the launchpad could not be tampered with.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

is down by 7% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.79 at press time.