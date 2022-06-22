ApeSwap integrates Chainlink Keepers on BNBChain

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that DeFi hub ApeSwap has integrated its Chainlink Keepers on BNBChain. The integration will help ApeSwap automatically compound vault rewards in a secure and decentralized manner, Chainlink added.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

