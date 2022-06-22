Chainlink officially releases node software v1.5.0

The Chainlink team announced on Tuesday that it has officially released its node software v1.5.0. The new version includes several security improvements, new configuration options, and increased support for running multiple chains on a single node, the team added.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is down by more than 6.48% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.78 at press time.