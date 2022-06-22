Cardano developers postpone Vasil upgrade

Input Output, the research company behind the Cardano blockchain, revealed on Monday that it has postponed the Vasil mainnet upgrade date. The team said it didn’t send the hard fork update proposal to the testnet on Monday to allow more time for testing. As such, it is behind schedule and wouldn’t be able to meet up with the previously scheduled mainnet upgrade date of June 29. Input Output cited several bugs as the reason why it has postponed this upgrade. The team further added that the upgrade will now take place in the last week of July.

Cardano (ADA) is an open-source Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain network with its inception dating back to 2015. It utilizes a modified version of UTXO (EUTXO) to accommodate support for smart contracts, which are currently under development.