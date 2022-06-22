Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Increases 2022 Hashrate Estimate to 4.3 EH/s

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Increases 2022 Hashrate Estimate to 4.3 EH/s

Eliza Gkritsi - CoinDesk
2022-06-22 08:54
Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Iris Energy (IRIS) increased its hashrate expectation to 4.3 exahash/second (EH/s) for the year.
  • Previously, the Australia-based miner said its hashrate would increase to 3.7 EH/s by year end. The increase is because its site in Mackenzie, Canada, will be completed ahead of schedule, the firm said in an SEC filing on Tuesday.
  • Iris Energy was also planning to finish the construction of data centers in Childress county, Texas, that would house 3 EH/s of computing power by the end of 2023, and energize them in the first quarter of 2023, according to a May 11 investor presentation.
  • In the latest filing, Iris Energy hinted that its Texas site may be delayed. The firm removed its estimates for the completion of the Texas site, instead saying it would "continue preparatory construction activities" so that it can "scale up" once market conditions improve. "We expect to continue work at Childress to preserve optionality going into 2023 for our 600MW project in Texas," the firm's president Lindsay Ward said in the filing.
  • A company spokesperson repeated the language of the filing when CoinDesk asked to clarify if the Childress facility is on hold.
  • The bitcoin miner has already made a $130 million payment on mining rigs over the expected 4.3 EH/s, and has a contract to buy $400 million of machines from Bitmain.
  • Iris Energy also decided not to pursue any financing options to maintain "balance sheet flexibility" as market conditions deteriorate. Many miners have used at-the-market equity offerings and loans to fuel their expansion as they "hodl" bitcoin in the past few months. Yesterday, Bitfarms said it sold 3,000 BTC for $62 million in part to reduce a rolling credit facility from Galaxy Digital.
  • The firm will have $93 million in cash after it pays for the expansion to 4.3 EH/s and will continue to sell its bitcoin "on a daily basis," according to the Tuesday filing.
  • Iris Energy said it has no "corporate-level debt" because all of its indebtedness comes from limited recourse financing that sits in the balance sheets of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, meaning loan defaults will not liquidate the entire company.
  • The firm has $41 million in debt, according to data compiled in a June 14 investors' note by B. Riley.
View full text