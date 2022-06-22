copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-22)
Binance
2022-06-22 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -4.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,913 and $21,700 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,216, down by -5.33%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WAVES, PERP, and PUNDIX, up by 23%, 22%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Tether to Issue Sterling-Pegged Stablecoin, GBPT
- BAYC Partners With Rolling Stone Again to Launch Limited Edition NFTs
- Meta Unveils Metaverse Monetizing Tools for Facebook and Instagram Creators
- Tech Giants Create Metaverse Standards Forum for Software and Terminology Standards
- Crypto Mining Giant Bitfarms Sells 3,000 BTC and Adjusts Its HODL Strategy
- Cardano Dev Team Set To Launch First Light Wallet
- Market Wrap: Crypto Rally Continues, Smaller Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin in June
- Polygon Claims They Have Achieved Carbon Neutrality
- Binance.US Targeting $50M Follow-On Raise at $4.5B Valuation
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Steady Over 20K; USDC's ‘Flippening’ of USDT and the Continued Stablecoin Bear Market
- Just-In: Ethereum Launches Sepolia Testnet As The Main Merge Draws Closer
- Axie Infinity is testing its Land staking feature
- The Sandbox partners with TIME magazine to build Times Square in the metaverse
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9368 (-8.34%)
- ETH: $1081.24 (-7.35%)
- BNB: $213.4 (-4.39%)
- ADA: $0.4656 (-7.60%)
- XRP: $0.3225 (-2.12%)
- SOL: $34.38 (-10.12%)
- DOGE: $0.06192 (-1.12%)
- DOT: $7.49 (-8.44%)
- TRX: $0.06439 (+0.25%)
- SHIB: $0.00000939 (+4.22%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- WAVES/BUSD (+23%)
- PERP/BUSD (+22%)
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+20%)
