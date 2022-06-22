Binance Market Update (2022-06-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -4.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,913 and $21,700 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,216, down by -5.33%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WAVES , PERP , and PUNDIX , up by 23%, 22%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: