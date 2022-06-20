BAYC Partners With Rolling Stone Again to Launch Limited Edition NFTs

The popular NFT collection – Bored Ape Yacht Club – teamed up with the American magazine – Rolling Stone – to release special edition digital collectibles. This is their second collaboration between the two parties in the span of a year.

The Latest NFT Endeavor

In November 2021, the monthly magazine that focuses on politics, music, and culture hopped on the NFT bandwagon by joining forces with BAYC and auctioning two digital magazine covers. Besides that, Rolling Stone released 2,500 limited-edition paper zines in a physical form featuring Bored Ape images on its main page.

In a recent tweet, BAYC disclosed its second partnership with the magazine to launch one Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token and a Mutant Ape Yacht Club one.

Gm apes – we’re stoked for the first night of ApeFest. To kick things off, we’re excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with @RollingStone again for two 1/1 NFTs (one BAYC and one MAYC). pic.twitter.com/MYlEGt954h

— Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) June 20, 2022

The sale of the collectibles is scheduled for June 22 at 9 am ET. It will go hand in hand with the sale of other digital artwork. The art prints can be bought for ApeCoin (APE) worth $100.