Cardano Dev Team Set To Launch First Light Wallet

Cardano’s development team, Input Output has created a new light wallet which is called Lace.

According to the development team, the wallet allows users to primarily manage, control as well as store their cryptocurrencies in one place.

The wallet will also let users keep their Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the same place, which will help users manage all their digital assets in one wallet without relying on third-party solutions. The new wallet, Lace, was constructed with the help of a side chain solution from Cardano’s development team.

The primary focus for these developers was to channel their efforts to introduce interoperability between the Cardano and Ethereum networks. Currently, this innovation is still in its test phase and soon it shall move over to its implementing phase.

The wallet’s features and characteristics include interoperability and the ability to use various blockchain systems, not only Cardano.

Overall, it is a platform that combines digital assets with an NFT gallery and a DApp connector that includes easy staking to make entry into the Web3 seamless as well as enjoyable.