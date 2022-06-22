Polygon Claims They Have Achieved Carbon Neutrality

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon Claims They Have Achieved Carbon Neutrality

Nicole Buckler-BeInCrypto
2022-06-22 02:49
Polygon claims to be squeaky green: In a collab with KlimaDAO, the Polygon ecosystem has retired $400,000 in carbon credits to offset greenhouse gas emissions.
Polygon, is an Ethereum scaling platform that is onboarding millions to Web3. According to a press release issued yesterday, the platform says its network has reached carbon neutrality.
The milestone was hit on the road to becoming carbon negative. They plan to do this by permanently retiring $400,000 in carbon credits. This is in an effort to offset 104,794 tonnes of greenhouse gasses. The gas has been emitted since the beginnings of the blockchain.
Polygon released its Green Manifesto in April, pledging $20 million for initiatives using Web3 to create new solutions for on-chain carbon credit retirement.
The platform says, “Blockchain technology makes carbon offsetting uniquely powerful, as carbon credits in any volume can be retired with complete transparency. Entities can purchase carbon offsets, view real-time market data, and accelerate the delivery of financing to high-impact carbon projects around the world. By offsetting the historical emissions of the whole network, Polygon has ensured that every transaction – whether the minting of an NFT or a DeFi trade – is accounted for and its environmental impact is offset.”

Polygon and KlimaDAO

Polygon say they have hit their target thanks to a collaboration with KlimaDAO. “This a decentralized collective of environmentalists, developers, and entrepreneurs that is widely recognized as a pioneer in the nascent, on-chain carbon market. KlimaDAO has brought transparency and accessibility to the otherwise opaque voluntary credit markets.”
KlimaDAO and Offsetra analyzed the network’s energy footprint. “The scope of analysis covered emissions from staking node hardware, energy consumption of staking operations, and contracts directly interacting with Ethereum mainnet. Polygon also works with the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) to audit its carbon footprint. Polygon then purchased $400,000 worth of tokenized credits via the on-chain carbon market and retired them using KlimaDAO’s offset aggregator tool. All BCT and MCO2 tokenized credits were created from offsets certified under the Verified Carbon Standard.”

View full text