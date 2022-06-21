Binance Market Update (2022-06-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 3.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

has been trading between $19,981 and $21,700 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,851, up by 3.89%.

, up by 37%, 37%, and 23%, respectively.

Just-In: Ethereum Launches Sepolia Testnet As The Main Merge Draws Closer

The Ethereum merge will soon go live as the second Testnet Sepolia has just been deployed. The Ropsten Testnet beacon chain was launched earlier and since it went smoothly, the next key step towards the merge is in motion.

NYDIG to Work With Deloitte in Offering Bitcoin Capabilities to Clients

Bitcoin investment firm NYDIG and professional services giant Deloitte said they will work together to help businesses of different sizes incorporate digital assets into their operations, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Axie Infinity is testing its Land staking feature

The Axie Infinity team revealed in a tweet on Monday that it is currently testing its Land staking feature to optimize it for testnet.

The Sandbox partners with TIME magazine to build Times Square in the metaverse

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has partnered with TIMEPieces, the NFT community initiative from TIME magazine. The partnership will see the two entities work together to develop ‘TIME Square’, TIME’s first-ever destination in the metaverse.

Elon Musk Says He Never Advised People to Invest in Crypto

The business magnate and CEO of Tesla – Elon Musk – said he has never urged individuals to distribute their wealth into cryptocurrencies. He reminded he has personally invested in bitcoin, however, this represents a small percentage of his total capital.