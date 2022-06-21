copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-21)
Binance
2022-06-21 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 3.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,981 and $21,700 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,851, up by 3.89%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WAVES, SHIB, and FXS, up by 37%, 37%, and 23%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Just-In: Ethereum Launches Sepolia Testnet As The Main Merge Draws CloserThe Ethereum merge will soon go live as the second Testnet Sepolia has just been deployed. The Ropsten Testnet beacon chain was launched earlier and since it went smoothly, the next key step towards the merge is in motion.
- NYDIG to Work With Deloitte in Offering Bitcoin Capabilities to ClientsBitcoin investment firm NYDIG and professional services giant Deloitte said they will work together to help businesses of different sizes incorporate digital assets into their operations, according to an announcement Tuesday.
- Axie Infinity is testing its Land staking featureThe Axie Infinity team revealed in a tweet on Monday that it is currently testing its Land staking feature to optimize it for testnet.
- The Sandbox partners with TIME magazine to build Times Square in the metaverseThe Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has partnered with TIMEPieces, the NFT community initiative from TIME magazine. The partnership will see the two entities work together to develop ‘TIME Square’, TIME’s first-ever destination in the metaverse.
- Elon Musk Says He Never Advised People to Invest in CryptoThe business magnate and CEO of Tesla – Elon Musk – said he has never urged individuals to distribute their wealth into cryptocurrencies. He reminded he has personally invested in bitcoin, however, this represents a small percentage of his total capital.
- Miner Bitfarms Sold Almost Half Its Bitcoin to Reduce DebtBitcoin miner Bitfarms (BITF) sold almost half its stash of the cryptocurrency in the past week for about $62 million to reduce debt as miners feel the squeeze of the crypto market downturn.
- Bitcoin Miners Wind Down Selling
- Tether Plans To Undergo Full Audit
- VeChain (VET) Heads For Consensus Update
- Ukraine Sells the CryptoPunk That Was Donated to It for $100K
- Korean Financial Authority Imposes Departure Ban On Terra Developers
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Above $20K Amid Light Trading
- First Mover Asia: A Chinese Alternative to Dollar-Based Stablecoins? Widening the Use of the CNH Presents Challenges; BTC Remains Above $20K
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0211 (+0.84%)
- ETH: $1122.71 (+1.41%)
- BNB: $219.8 (+2.81%)
- ADA: $0.4802 (-1.32%)
- XRP: $0.3276 (+2.86%)
- SOL: $36.53 (+6.01%)
- DOGE: $0.06519 (+10.38%)
- DOT: $7.78 (+0.39%)
- SHIB: $0.00001099 (+36.52%)
- TRX: $0.06518 (+7.22%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- WAVES/BUSD (+37%)
- SHIB/BUSD (+37%)
- FXS/BUSD (+23%)
View full text