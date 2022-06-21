Uniswap Labs Acquires NFT Startup Genie

Uniswap Labs said Tuesday it has acquired NFT marketplace aggregator Genie in a push to support non-fungible token (NFT) trading "soon."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, and neither was the fate of its team. A representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

"NFTs will be integrated into our products, starting with the Uniswap web app, where soon you'll be able to buy and sell NFTs across all major marketplaces. We'll also integrate NFTs into our developer APIs and widgets, making Uniswap a comprehensive platform for users and builders in web3," a press release said.

Notably, Uniswap Labs plans to conduct a 12-month USDC airdrop for "historical Genie users."

This story is developing and will be updated.