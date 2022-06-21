How 2022 Differs From 2018

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

How 2022 Differs From 2018

Lex Sokolin - CoinDesk
2022-06-21 18:21
I’ve been here before.
Probably, you’ve been here before. But if you haven’t, don’t worry, you’ll be here again.
It is in the nature of things.
Lex Sokolin, a CoinDesk columnist, is global fintech co-head at ConsenSys, a Brooklyn, New York-based blockchain software company.
Yes, the crypto markets have meme lords, trolls, psyops, internet culture and Ape non-fungible tokens (NFTs). There have always been flags and stories, narratives and uniforms. Our Web3 voice and uniforms are special and unique, and so were the suits and ties that Wall Street wore in 1987 on Black Monday, as were the t-shirts of the early internet as America went online.
But even as creative destruction brings tragedy to people’s lives, there are things to see and learn. Everyone, and I mean everyone, will create stories and reasons for what has happened, and what it means, including me.
The call for regulation will – of course – grow stronger than ever as stablecoins, shadow banks and levered hedge funds wipe out the consumer. The call for rebuilding will intensify, largely from the people looking to deploy sidelined capital. Some will point to Austrian economics and personal responsibility and dig in politically.
Then we will calm down, get bored and forget and repeat things again. The person is a cell, and the crowd is a super organism. There is only so much anyone can do to resist the corpus of which they are a part. And there is no good evidence that we should resist. No Luddite ended up correct in the face of permanent technological change reformatting the nature of human society. But perhaps they were happy about it.

A bright side

If you want a silver lining – and I do – this is where to look. Is there creativity and innovation, among the swirling chaos of capital loss? Is it all recursive financial engineering, or is there some underlying operating economy and progress in the architecture of the world?
This is where we can see the big difference between now and the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) collapse because you’ve been there before, too. Then, there were large amounts of money raised for early-stage venture pitch decks. Billions were raised for promises of things laid out on paper and never actually built or used. It was a collapse of the idea space, catalyzed by regulatory pressure on the token fundraising mechanism.
Fundraising is not the actual thing – if anything it is a liability to your investors before you build. Further, there was very little in terms of a Web3 economy. Ideas about how to organize in decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) or experiments with NFTs existed, but nobody was earning a living the way artists can this time around.
I am instead reminded of my time in 2008 at Lehman Brothers. We had watched Bear Stearns collapse and be sold in a fire sale, and watched for who would be next. Lehman? Morgan Stanley? Today, the names are different. Celsius? Three Arrows Capital (3AC)? Or rewind back some more. Long Term Capital Management? Lehman went under when its counterparties refused to lend to it because of the perception of its over levered and underwater balance sheet. This was a sacrifice to the god of moral hazard. Every investment bank was sitting on the same exposure.

Innovation endures

The 2022 crypto downturn looks less like a failure to deliver on the promises of an innovative technology, and more like a traditional financial deleveraging across an asset class. The words that people use, like "a run on the bank" or "insolvent," are the same that you would apply to a functioning but overheated financial sector.
Further, crypto is far more correlated and integrated into the overall macro economy, so the spillover from the Fed raising rates, thereby creating a risk-off environment and tanking tech and crypto valuations, is happening in a way that would not in 2018. We made it to the institutional world, anon.
I’m definitely not saying Web3 is working flawlessly or fully mainstream. Rather, I am pointing to a systemic financial crunch that has global economic structural causes. Yes, there are bad faith actors who engage in "rug pulls" and scam, and there are hackers and thieves that break into the equivalent of digital banks. The price collapse is exposing their grift, and in the long run, their names won’t matter other than examples to bookmark a wiggle in a chart.
The machines and robots we are building in Web3, however, are functioning even if their total value locked (TVL) number melts down. That was not true for Lehman, Enron and other centralized corporate entities, whose bankruptcy proceedings and liquidations took years and years to unwind.
Firms, people and DAOs that survive these financial turns change their mental models. Treasuries should not be kept entirely in a proprietary token. Risk management matters most when everyone is ecstatic. Valuation multiples aren’t fundamentals. Leverage accelerates rates of change in both directions. These things are easy to say, but hard to do. Good thing we have no choice but to adapt because here is where we are.
View full text