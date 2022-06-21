copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-21)
Binance
2022-06-21 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 3.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,808 and $21,700 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,372, up by 2.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WAVES, SHIB, and STORJ, up by 41%, 26%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Axie Infinity is testing its Land staking featureThe Axie Infinity team revealed in a tweet on Monday that it is currently testing its Land staking feature to optimize it for testnet.
- The Sandbox partners with TIME magazine to build Times Square in the metaverseThe Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has partnered with TIMEPieces, the NFT community initiative from TIME magazine. The partnership will see the two entities work together to develop ‘TIME Square’, TIME’s first-ever destination in the metaverse.
- Bitcoin Miners Wind Down Selling
- Tether Plans To Undergo Full Audit
- VeChain (VET) Heads For Consensus Update
- Ukraine Sells the CryptoPunk That Was Donated to It for $100K
- Korean Financial Authority Imposes Departure Ban On Terra Developers
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Above $20K Amid Light Trading
- First Mover Asia: A Chinese Alternative to Dollar-Based Stablecoins? Widening the Use of the CNH Presents Challenges; BTC Remains Above $20K
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0851 (-0.09%)
- ETH: $1168.31 (+3.06%)
- BNB: $225.3 (+3.49%)
- ADA: $0.5008 (+0.30%)
- XRP: $0.3327 (+2.21%)
- SOL: $37.9 (+7.64%)
- DOGE: $0.06753 (+12.12%)
- DOT: $8.08 (+3.06%)
- TRX: $0.06614 (+7.32%)
- SHIB: $0.0000104 (+26.37%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- WAVES/BUSD (+41%)
- SHIB/BUSD (+26%)
- STORJ/BUSD (+25%)
