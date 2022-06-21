Celer Network supports bridging RLY between Ethereum and Flow blockchains

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Monday that it now supports the bridging of RLY between the Ethereum and Flow blockchains. RLY is the native token of the RLY Network. The RLY Network is an open, decentralized network that supports a diverse ecosystem of consumer apps.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 10.44% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01587.