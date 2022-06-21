Fruit Basket Club integrates Chainlink VRF

Fruit Basket Club, a decentralized lucky draw dApp, announced via Medium on Monday that it has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Polygon mainnet. By integrating the Chainlink VRF, the team said it now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to randomly select winners for each lucky draw game.

