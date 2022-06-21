VeChain says is VIP-220 is live on private testnet

The VeChain team announced via Twitter on Monday that its VIP-220 is now live on private testnet. The team said VIP-220 is a huge step toward achieving Proof-of-Authority (PoA) 2.0 consensus mechanism upgrade. VIP-220 introduces finality, combining the strengths of the two common consensus types while eliminating weaknesses, VeChain added.

VeChain Thor

(VET) is a blockchain with the posited goal of solving real-world economic problems. VeChain leverages the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. PoA is a Byzantine Fault Tolerant probabilistic consensus mechanism based on HotStuff, which relies on Authority Masternodes (AM) associated with verified identities.

VET

is up by more than 6.6% so far today and is currently trading at $0.02466.