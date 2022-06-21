Technicals: Basic Attention Token (BAT) Increases by 50% Since June Lows: Multi-Coin Analysis

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Technicals: Basic Attention Token (BAT) Increases by 50% Since June Lows: Multi-Coin Analysis

Valdrin Tahiri - Be[In]Crypto
2022-06-21 15:15
Be[In]Crypto analyzes the price movement for seven different cryptocurrencies, including Basic Attention Token (BAT), which has seemingly completed a five-wave downward movement.

BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) has been moving upwards since it reached a low of $17,622 on June 18. The next day, it created a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern (highlighted).
Additionally, the RSI managed to move above 30, in what is considered a sign of a potential bullish trend reversal.
If the upward movement continues, the next closest resistance would be at $23,300.
BTC/USDT Chart By TradingView

ETH

Ethereum (ETH had been falling inside a descending parallel channel since the beginning of April. On May 10, it broke down from the channel (red icon) and proceeded to validate it as resistance one more on June 6. This served to accelerated the rate of decrease further, leading to the $880 low on June 18.
Similarly to BTC, ETH created a bullish engulfing candlestick the next day. If the upward movement continues, the channel would be expected to provide resistance once more at $1,500 (red circle).
ETH/USD Chart By TradingView

ALICE

In the period between May 12 and June 18, MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) created a double bottom, which is considered a bullish pattern. Furthermore, the pattern was combined with bullish divergences in the RSI. The price has been moving upwards since June 18.
If the upward movement continues, validating the double bottom pattern, the closest resistance area would be at $3.25.
ALICE/USDT Chart By TradingView

COMP

Compound (COMP) has been decreasing underneath a descending resistance line since April 3. The downward movement led to a low of $26.20 on June 18.
While the price bounced afterwards, it has yet to break out from the resistance line. Doing so is required in order for the trend to potentially be considered bullish.
COMP/USDT Chart By TradingView

BAT

Basic Attention Token (BAT) Might Start A Bullish Trend: Technical Analysis – YouTube
Basic Attention Token (BAT) had been decreasing in what looks like a five-wave downward movement (red) since the beginning of April, leading to a low of $0.258 on June 14. The price bounced afterwards, reclaiming the $0.315 area in the process.
The bounce transpired after the RSI generated bullish divergence. If it continues, the next closest resistance area would be at $0.537.
BAT/USDT Chart By TradingView

IOTA

IOTA (IOTA) has been decreasing underneath a descending resistance line since May 13. This led to a low of $0.23 on June 18.
While the RSI generated bullish divergence, the price failed to move above the $0.29 area. The area previously provided support and has now turned to resistance.
IOTA has to reclaim it and break out from the resistance line afterward in order for the trend to be considered bullish.
IOTA/USDT Chart By TradingView

SOL

Solana (SOL) had been decreasing inside a descending wedge since May 12. The descending wedge is considered a bullish pattern, meaning that it is expected to lead to breakouts the majority of the time.
After generating significant bullish divergence, the price managed to break out on June 19.
If the upward movement continues, the next closest resistance area would be at $45.
SOL/USDT Chart By TradingView
For Be[in]Crypto’s latest bitcoin (BTC) analysis, click here
The post Basic Attention Token (BAT) Increases by 50% Since June Lows: Multi-Coin Analysis appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text