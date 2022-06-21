Harmony Protocol developers can now OpenOcean SDK and API

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Monday that its developers can now access OpenOcean API and SDKs on the Harmony blockchain. It added that the OpenOcean platform offers the best swap returns across multiple chains, including Harmony, Ethereum, Solana and Polygon.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is up by more than 6% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02887.