STEPN introduces sneaker enhancements

STEPN told its community via Twitter on Tuesday that it has added the Sneaker Enhancement in the latest version of its app. In the Sneaker Enhancement process, five pairs of Sneakers of the same quality can be upgraded into a Sneaker of the next higher quality, and there is a small chance that the quality of the enhanced Sneaker can be two levels above, the team added.

STEPN is a move-to-earn health and fitness application. Users equipped with sneaker NFTs can move outdoors to earn tokens and NFT rewards. STEPN has a built-in wallet, swap, marketplace, and rental system that allow non-crypto users to onboard STEPN. GMT , STEPN’s native token, is up by more than 4% and currently trades at $0.82072.