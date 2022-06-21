Celo announces integration with Wormhole

The Celo team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has integrated with Wormhole. Wormhole is an interoperability protocol powering the seamless transfer of value and information across various high-value chains. By going cross-chain with Wormhole, Celo enables native and non-native digital assets (both cryptographic and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to circulate freely across devices, carriers, and countries.

Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys. CELO is up by more than 5% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.950.