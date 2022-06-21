copy link
Celo announces integration with Wormhole
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-21 15:09
The Celo team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has integrated with Wormhole. Wormhole is an interoperability protocol powering the seamless transfer of value and information across various high-value chains. By going cross-chain with Wormhole, Celo enables native and non-native digital assets (both cryptographic and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to circulate freely across devices, carriers, and countries.
