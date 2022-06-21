Axie Infinity is testing its Land staking feature

The Axie Infinity team revealed in a tweet on Monday that it is currently testing its Land staking feature to optimize it for testnet. The team said it had completed the support article that will accompany its launch. Axie Infinity will launch the land staking feature once the Ronin bridge has been deployed.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.