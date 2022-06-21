The Sandbox partners with TIME magazine to build Times Square in the metaverse

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has partnered with TIMEPieces, the NFT community initiative from TIME magazine. The partnership will see the two entities work together to develop ‘TIME Square’, TIME’s first-ever destination in the metaverse. TIME Square will be built on TIME’s land in The Sandbox as a destination for convening, art and commerce, inspired by the visual spirit and energy of the iconic neighborhood in New York City.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is up by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.9468 per token.