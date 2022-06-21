HBAR Foundation partners with Dropper

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via Twitter on Monday that it has partnered with Dropper. Dropper is a gaming launchpad and marketplace. The HBAR Foundation will support Dropper’s launchpad and gaming marketplace. The team added that Dropper aims to bring more of the gaming community to the Hedera ecosystem by giving them the tools and infrastructure to integrate Web3 technology into their digital experiences.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0771 at press time, up by more than 8.9% over the last 24 hours.