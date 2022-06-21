Binance Market Update (2022-06-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 3.96% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,808 and $21,443 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,334, up by 3.84%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LDO , COMP , and RSR , up by 37%, 31%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: