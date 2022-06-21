copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-21)
Binance
2022-06-21 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 3.96% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,808 and $21,443 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,334, up by 3.84%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LDO, COMP, and RSR, up by 37%, 31%, and 30%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Miners Wind Down Selling
- Tether Plans To Undergo Full Audit
- VeChain (VET) Heads For Consensus Update
- Ukraine Sells the CryptoPunk That Was Donated to It for $100K
- Korean Financial Authority Imposes Departure Ban On Terra Developers
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Above $20K Amid Light Trading
- First Mover Asia: A Chinese Alternative to Dollar-Based Stablecoins? Widening the Use of the CNH Presents Challenges; BTC Remains Above $20K
- First Short Bitcoin ETF to List on NYSEInvestment product provider ProShares is set to list the U.S.'s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) allowing investors to bet against the price of bitcoin.
- Solana, Ether Lead Gains in Relief Rally, but Traders Say Macroeconomic Concerns RemainCrypto markets saw a brief rally in the past 24 hours, adding some 9.7% to market capitalization after a difficult weekend that saw prices of several coins plunge as much as 15%.
- Immutable X launches a $500 million ecosystem fundRobbie Ferguson, the co-founder of Immutable X, announced over the weekend that they had launched a $500 million ecosystem fund designed to back the next generation of Web3 games.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 13th-Jun 19th): Cryptos Bounce Off Critical Support
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1123 (+3.69%)
- ETH: $1165.75 (+3.64%)
- BNB: $223.1 (+5.58%)
- ADA: $0.5036 (+5.36%)
- XRP: $0.3295 (+2.81%)
- SOL: $38.19 (+13.32%)
- DOGE: $0.06257 (+5.43%)
- DOT: $8.18 (+9.50%)
- TRX: $0.06424 (+5.48%)
- AVAX: $17.89 (+7.32%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text