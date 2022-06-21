Bitcoin Recovery Wades Off Celsius Liquidation

The price of bitcoin has made a remarkable recovery above $20,000.

With the price of bitcoin above $20,000, the liquidation price of Celsius is now a little bit distant. This has not changed the sentiment around the lending protocol though, which has now suspended withdrawals for 7 days at this point. Its liquidation price still remains firmly at $14,000 but the company has assured the community that it continues to work to rectify the issues.

Celsius had first announced the transfer and withdrawal freeze last Monday citing unstable market conditions as the reason behind the move. Even with the recent recovery, the lending protocol remains at risk of liquidation, and as such withdrawals and transfers remain frozen.

In its most recent communique with the public, Celsius has said that it is working with officials to find a suitable resolution to its issues. “As has been a priority since our company’s inception, we maintain an open dialogue with regulators and officials,” said Celsius. “We plan to continue working with regulators and officials regarding this pause and our company’s determination to find a resolution."