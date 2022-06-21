VeChain (VET) Heads For Consensus Update

The VeChain Foundation announced that the upgrade, dubbed Proof-of-Authority (PoA) 2.0, was successfully deployed on a testnet. The Foundation claims this milestone marks important progress towards a mainnet launch.

The update is set to remove the tradeoffs from the Nakamoto Consensus and Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) consensus. The Foundation claims that this upgrade could use a new wave of “mass adoption” as the blockchain VeChainThor will provide its users with data finality and more scalability.

Designed to provide companies with a secure blockchain, use-case adaptive, and support corporate use cases. The VeChain community approved this consensus back in 2021, and once it’s deployed, will make this network one of the only blockchains running on a hybrid consensus.

The Foundation claims that PoA 2.0 will introduce a “finality gadget”, an add-on mechanism that will validate blocks twice. First with the Nakamoto consensus and then with the “finality gadget” to make transactions “impossible to revert”.

VeChain Foundation’s Chief Scientist Peter Zhou said the following on this update and its bullish case for the blockchain VeChainThor:

It’s a huge milestone for PoA2. With the finality gadget, VeChainThor blockchain is going to provide the state-of-the-art security while maintaining its high standard of performance.