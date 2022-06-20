copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-20)
Binance
2022-06-20 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, up by 0.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,613 and $21,044 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,074, down by -0.41%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNX, BIFI, and PROM, up by 55%, 43%, and 35%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- First Short Bitcoin ETF to List on NYSEInvestment product provider ProShares is set to list the U.S.'s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) allowing investors to bet against the price of bitcoin.
- Solana, Ether Lead Gains in Relief Rally, but Traders Say Macroeconomic Concerns RemainCrypto markets saw a brief rally in the past 24 hours, adding some 9.7% to market capitalization after a difficult weekend that saw prices of several coins plunge as much as 15%.
- Immutable X launches a $500 million ecosystem fundRobbie Ferguson, the co-founder of Immutable X, announced over the weekend that they had launched a $500 million ecosystem fund designed to back the next generation of Web3 games.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 13th-Jun 19th): Cryptos Bounce Off Critical Support
- El Salvador’s President Urges Bitcoin Investors to Be Patient
- Solend’s Whale Liquidation Crisis Prompts Second Vote to Reverse ‘Emergency Powers’
- MakerDAO Pauses DAI Deposits, Cites Adverse Market Conditions
- Elon Musk: I Will Keep Supporting Dogecoin Despite The $258 Billion Lawsuit
- Christie’s Web3 Expert Leaves Auction House to Run CryptoPunks for Yuga Labs
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin as Digital Gold and Inflation Hedge. Really? BTC Is Under Water, While the Metal You Can Hold Is Breathing Air; Cryptos Rebound Sunday
- Bitcoin Rebounds Past $20K, Ether Soars Above $1,100
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.002 (-4.90%)
- ETH: $1107.25 (+0.39%)
- BNB: $213.7 (+0.80%)
- ADA: $0.4865 (+2.77%)
- XRP: $0.3187 (-0.75%)
- SOL: $34.46 (+3.42%)
- DOGE: $0.05908 (-2.33%)
- DOT: $7.75 (+4.31%)
- TRX: $0.06084 (-0.88%)
- AVAX: $16.77 (+7.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
