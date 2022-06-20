Binance Market Update (2022-06-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, up by 0.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,613 and $21,044 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,074, down by -0.41%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNX , BIFI , and PROM , up by 55%, 43%, and 35%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: