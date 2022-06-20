copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-20)
Binance
2022-06-20 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, up by 4.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,351 and $21,044 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,803, up by 5.30%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNX, RNDR, and USTC, up by 55%, 40%, and 37%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- First Short Bitcoin ETF to List on NYSEInvestment product provider ProShares is set to list the U.S.'s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) allowing investors to bet against the price of bitcoin.
- Solana, Ether Lead Gains in Relief Rally, but Traders Say Macroeconomic Concerns RemainCrypto markets saw a brief rally in the past 24 hours, adding some 9.7% to market capitalization after a difficult weekend that saw prices of several coins plunge as much as 15%.
- Immutable X launches a $500 million ecosystem fundRobbie Ferguson, the co-founder of Immutable X, announced over the weekend that they had launched a $500 million ecosystem fund designed to back the next generation of Web3 games.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 13th-Jun 19th): Cryptos Bounce Off Critical Support
- El Salvador’s President Urges Bitcoin Investors to Be Patient
- Solend’s Whale Liquidation Crisis Prompts Second Vote to Reverse ‘Emergency Powers’
- MakerDAO Pauses DAI Deposits, Cites Adverse Market Conditions
- Elon Musk: I Will Keep Supporting Dogecoin Despite The $258 Billion Lawsuit
- Christie’s Web3 Expert Leaves Auction House to Run CryptoPunks for Yuga Labs
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin as Digital Gold and Inflation Hedge. Really? BTC Is Under Water, While the Metal You Can Hold Is Breathing Air; Cryptos Rebound Sunday
- Bitcoin Rebounds Past $20K, Ether Soars Above $1,100
- Solana DeFi Platform Votes to Control Whale Account in Bid to Avoid Liquidation 'Chaos'
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0858 (+1.26%)
- ETH: $1135.04 (+6.31%)
- BNB: $217.7 (+4.31%)
- ADA: $0.4998 (+6.73%)
- XRP: $0.3257 (+2.71%)
- SOL: $35.24 (+5.70%)
- DOGE: $0.0603 (+3.11%)
- DOT: $7.85 (+7.09%)
- TRX: $0.06164 (-0.48%)
- AVAX: $17.38 (+12.93%)
Top gainers on Binance:
