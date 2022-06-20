Binance Market Update (2022-06-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, up by 4.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,351 and $21,044 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,803, up by 5.30%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNX , RNDR , and USTC , up by 55%, 40%, and 37%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: