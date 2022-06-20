copy link
Bancor temporarily pauses Impermanent Loss Protection
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-20 11:53
The Bancor team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has temporarily paused Impermanent Loss (IL) Protection due to the current market conditions. As a result, withdrawals performed during this unstable period will not be eligible for IL protection, the team added. IL protection will be reactivated on the protocol as the market stabilizes. This is a temporary measure to protect the protocol and its users.
