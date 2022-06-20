Upshot is now a data provider on Chainlink

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Saturday that Upshot is now a data provider on its blockchain. Upshots is a platform for deep insights into NFT markets. The platform is set to bring premium NFT analytics such as floor prices, market cap, and NFT valuation data, to smart contracts.

