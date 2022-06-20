Ontology launches its OWN Insights

The Ontology team announced via Twitter that it had launched its Ontology Web3 Network (OWN) Insights. This follows the launch of its Ontology Web3 Network (OWN) Infrastructure a week ago. The OWN Insights series is designed as a space for industry professionals and thought leaders to guide a conversation through the new iteration of the internet.

Ontology is a high-performance public blockchain and distributed collaboration platform. Ontology aims to solve the trust problem with blockchains, with a prime focus on identity security and data integrity issues.

ONT token is down by 9.73% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.2161.