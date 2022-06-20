Algorand Foundation welcomes Cooperativ Labs to its ecosystem

The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Friday that it has issued a grant to Cooperativ Labs Inc. and their project partner, REI DAO. Cooperativ Labs is developing tools that would allow organizations to quickly create and deploy compliant private token exchanges. Using Cooperativ, both DAOs and traditional (centralized) businesses can offer more liquidity and a more streamlined investment experience to their investors.

Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network". ALGO is trading at $0.3235 at press time, up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours.