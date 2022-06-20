HeadStarter launches on the Hedera blockchain

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced on Friday that HeadStarter has launched on the Hedera network. The launch of HeadStarter has allowed participants in the Hedera ecosystem to support projects in their respective public token raises, the team added. The move is expected to provide support to developers and techpreneurs who are exploring web3, DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and the metaverse and are eager to build their dApps on Hedera.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0711 at press time, up by more than 9% over the last 24 hours.