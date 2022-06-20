STEPN to roll out an upgrade today

STEPN told its community via Twitter on Monday that there would be an update today. The team will roll out v0.7.3, and as a result, there will be 3-hour maintenance from 3:00 AM UTC +0 on 21st June 2022, and then the update will be rolled out.

STEPN is a move-to-earn health and fitness application. Users equipped with sneaker NFTs can move outdoors to earn tokens and NFT rewards. STEPN has a built-in wallet, swap, marketplace, and rental system that allow non-crypto users to onboard STEPN. GMT , STEPN’s native token, is up by more than 28% and currently trades at $0.81478.