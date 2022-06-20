Immutable X launches a $500 million ecosystem fund

Robbie Ferguson, the co-founder of Immutable X, announced over the weekend that they had launched a $500 million ecosystem fund. The fund is designed to back the next generation of Web3 games, he added.

Immutable X

is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet.

IMX

is up by 8.83% today and is trading at $0.801 at press time.