Dogecoin Sees Weekend Bump After Musk Tweets, Synthetix Volumes Grow to $200M

Native tokens of memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) and Synthetix (SNX) saw volatile trading over the weekend even as the broader crypto market fell and then staged a brief recovery on Monday.

DOGE jumped from 5 cents to over 5.8 cents on Sunday morning as technology entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted he will “keep supporting Dogecoin.” Musk added he was buying DOGE in response to a reply.

DOGE rose to as much as 6.3 cents in early Asian hours on Monday. It has since dropped to 5.7 cents at writing time as traders took profits on their positions.

DOGE bumped to as much as 6.5 cents before selling off in Asian hours. (TradingView)