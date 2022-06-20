copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-20)
2022-06-20 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, up by 8.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,549 and $20,786 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,522, up by 10.11%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SNX, ANC, and RNDR, up by 84%, 48%, and 44%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- El Salvador’s President Urges Bitcoin Investors to Be Patient
- Solend’s Whale Liquidation Crisis Prompts Second Vote to Reverse ‘Emergency Powers’
- MakerDAO Pauses DAI Deposits, Cites Adverse Market Conditions
- Elon Musk: I Will Keep Supporting Dogecoin Despite The $258 Billion Lawsuit
- Christie’s Web3 Expert Leaves Auction House to Run CryptoPunks for Yuga Labs
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin as Digital Gold and Inflation Hedge. Really? BTC Is Under Water, While the Metal You Can Hold Is Breathing Air; Cryptos Rebound Sunday
- Bitcoin Rebounds Past $20K, Ether Soars Above $1,100
- Solana DeFi Platform Votes to Control Whale Account in Bid to Avoid Liquidation 'Chaos'
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0342 (+11.01%)
- ETH: $1123.33 (+16.20%)
- BNB: $211.2 (+7.92%)
- ADA: $0.4779 (+5.75%)
- XRP: $0.3203 (+4.30%)
- SOL: $33.64 (+14.27%)
- DOGE: $0.05928 (+5.07%)
- DOT: $7.47 (+7.02%)
- TRX: $0.06086 (+0.25%)
- AVAX: $16.68 (+16.97%)
Top gainers on Binance:
