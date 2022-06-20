Binance Market Update (2022-06-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, up by 8.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,549 and $20,786 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,522, up by 10.11%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SNX , ANC , and RNDR , up by 84%, 48%, and 44%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: